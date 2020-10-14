Sections
Vikas Khanna asks how people can forget their native language just after moving abroad. Twitter reacts

“If someone moved to the US at the age of 25, how come within 2 years, they forget to speak their native language!” tweeted Vikas Khanna.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vikas Khanna has posted the question and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Have you ever met someone who went to study in a different country and came back with an accent they picked there? Or perhaps someone who said they had forgotten their native language after living in another country for only a brief period of time? If you have, you’ll probably relate to this tweet shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

In his tweet, Khanna has posted a question about this and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“I completely understand made up accents, I am surrounded by them 24/7,” wrote Khanna in his tweet. “BUT can someone help me with understanding this...? If someone moved to the US at the age of 25... HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE!” he added.



Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions with 16,600 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people posted comments, sharing their own experiences and opinions to the question in the tweet.



“Sir, people forget after a 2 week US trip. 2 years is a long time,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, someone shared this video of Kapil Dev:

Here’s what others said:

What do you think about this?

Also Read | Vikas Khanna’s reply to US senator’s ‘third world migrants’ post wins praise

