Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

“Any guesses?” reads Vikas Khanna’s caption.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:14 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has dropped a question for tweeple. (HT Photo)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has dropped a question for tweeple and chances are you may know the answer. In a tweet, Khanna posted a question from the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The photo shared along with the post shows a still . The question on the screen is, “Which chef started the Feed India campaign which provided rations to the needy across atleast 125 cities in India amidst the Covid-19 crisis”.

“Any Guesses?” reads Khanna’s caption. You probably already know the answer but first take a look at Khanna’s tweet.

Shared on November 25, the post has garnered over 11,800 likes and numerous comments from netizens. People dropped the answer in the comments sections and didn’t hold back while lauding Khanna’s initiative. Many shared heart and clapping hands emojis as well.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
Nov 25, 2020 14:03 IST
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 13:14 IST
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Nov 25, 2020 14:04 IST
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Bihar Speaker amid opposition ruckus
Nov 25, 2020 14:05 IST
The centrality of Ahmed Patel in Indian politics
Nov 25, 2020 14:03 IST
UPPSC releases revised PCS prelims 2020 results, check fresh list of qualified candidates
Nov 25, 2020 14:03 IST
Uttarakhand wildlife board clears proposal to de-notify elephant reserve
Nov 25, 2020 14:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.