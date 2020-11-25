Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has dropped a question for tweeple and chances are you may know the answer. In a tweet, Khanna posted a question from the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The photo shared along with the post shows a still . The question on the screen is, “Which chef started the Feed India campaign which provided rations to the needy across atleast 125 cities in India amidst the Covid-19 crisis”.

“Any Guesses?” reads Khanna’s caption. You probably already know the answer but first take a look at Khanna’s tweet.

Shared on November 25, the post has garnered over 11,800 likes and numerous comments from netizens. People dropped the answer in the comments sections and didn’t hold back while lauding Khanna’s initiative. Many shared heart and clapping hands emojis as well.

