Vikas Khanna’s reply to US senator’s ‘third world migrants’ post wins praise

Vikas Khanna’s reply to US senator Lauren Witzke has prompted people to share various responses. (Instagram/@Vikas Khanna)

A reply to US senator Lauren Witzke by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on her “third world migrants” tweet has received applause from tweeple.

In her tweet, Witzke wrote, “Most third-world migrants cannot assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong”.

The tweet irked many and several people, who have migrated to the US, commented on her post highlighting their achievements, including Khanna.

Replying to Witzke’s post, Khanna detailed his achievements over the years. “Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to ‘The Hottest Chef in NY’ to being on the cover of New York Times and many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS,” he tweeted.

Since being posted, his reply has gathered over 14,000 likes. Several people lauded Khanna for his befitting reply.

“Woooooowwww! Great response, and yes, most importantly initiating the largest food drive Feed India amid lockdown and continuing to do so, going to touch 50+Million meals (Cooked & Dry). And awards are ‘Fragrance added to the flavour’,” wrote a Twitter user. Khanna, last month, was honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentioning about Khanna’s initiative and praising his reply, another individual wrote, “So proud of you Vikas, you are a true inspiration and your initiative of Feed India during the Pandemic is something that will go down in history. Hats off to you and I simply love you and your amazing persona. Stay Blessed.”

Here’s how others reacted:

There, however, were a few who weren’t happy Khanna replied to US Senator.

Earlier in July, Khanna gave a similar response to a news anchor who suggested that the chef’s sense of hunger came from his time in India.

A video of his reply went viral and just like his reply to the US senator, his response to the reporter also earned appreciation from people.