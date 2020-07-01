Sections
Villagers rescue deer in Chittoor district, released later by forest officials

Villagers rescue deer in Chittoor district, released later by forest officials

A deer was rescued by the locals after it lost its way and entered Madhavaram village of Chittoor district.

Jul 01, 2020

Asian News International, Chittoor Andhra Pradesh

The villagers called forest department officials who gave first aid to the deer and left it in the forest area. (ANI)

As the ongoing crisis has halted human activity and emboldened the animals to explore the villages, suburbs and cities, recently, a deer was rescued by the locals after it lost its way and entered Madhavaram village of Chittoor district in the later hours of Monday.

“A deer came into Madhavaram village, Tavanampalle Mandal of Chittoor district as it lost track. The dogs in the village tried to attack it. In respite, local people rescued the deer and kept it in the school premises,” Tavanampalle police station sub-inspector Rajasekhar Reddy told ANI.

“On Tuesday morning, the villagers called forest department officials who gave first aid to the deer and left it in the forest area,” he added.

