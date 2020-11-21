Sections
Vintage snapshot shows Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip on honeymoon

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared an image on November 20, the date on which in 1947 Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip said “I do”.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows The Queen and The Duke on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire. (Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip’s 73rd wedding anniversary, which was on November 20, The Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared some entertaining content to celebrate the lovely couple. Amongst the pictures and videos they posted, one, in particular, may bring a sweet smile to your face. This vintage snapshot shows The Queen and The Duke on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire.

Check out the post which has accumulated nearly six lakh likes till now and the numbers are only increasing.

On November 19 another image was shared alongside a charming caption. It reads, “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow. In the photograph, Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers”.



This share similarly captured netizens’ attention. The post has presently amassed over 7.5 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.



Here is what Instagram users had to say about posts. One person said, “Wow! Happy Anniversary”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing,” under the image which shows The Queen and The Duke looking at the card gifted to them.

What are your thoughts on these shares?

