Violet the skunk’s dreamy photo of looking at Chicago skyline has netizens gushing

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:14 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Though the picture only shows Violet’s back, we’re pretty the little skunk had a gala time looking at the sky. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)

People may have to stay indoors more but the adorable residents of Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium have had a free pass to explore new areas and make new friends. Remember the cute penguins that explored the marine section with utmost curiosity and even managed to make friends with a beluga? Well, the cuddly penguins were not the only black and white residents of the aquarium to go out on an adventure. Here’s another animal, a rather shy one, who was clicked enjoying the skyline of the city.

A photo posted on Shedd aquarium’s official Twitter account shows a shy being peeking out of a window. Identified as Violet, the skunk, the cuddly being can be seen looking at the Chicago city skyline. Though the picture only shows Violet’s back, we’re pretty the little skunk had a gala time looking at the sky.

And if we take a cue from the gamekeeper of Hogwarts, Rubeus Hagrid, it can be said that skunks are ‘seriously misunderstood creatures’ as the caption describes how Violet is not just an ordinary skunk.

“Violet the skunk checked out the skyline! She’s a wonderful animal ambassador who connects guests to one of our local species,” reads the description.



Take a look at the cute photo:

The photo has garnered over 1,100 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. “Awwwww! That’s precious!” writes a Twitter user. Violet is adorable. “She’s looking out toward the grass on the lakefront and thinking ‘I know there are some delicious grubs out there.’ She’d be welcome in our backyard anytime,” comments another.

“Aww please please pet Violet for me, tell her she’s very cute and to enjoy the Chicago skyline for me and treats,” says a third.

What do you think of this precious photo?

