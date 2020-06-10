Sections
Home / It's Viral / Viral forward claims lockdown to be implemented from June 15. Fake news, says PIB Fact Check

Viral forward claims lockdown to be implemented from June 15. Fake news, says PIB Fact Check

Press Trust Bureau’s Fact Check section debunked the news as fake.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:05 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is being shared with a fake claim. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

If you have received any forward which claims that the country will be under lockdown again from June 15, don’t believe it. Press Trust Bureau’s Fact Check section took to Twitter to dismiss this as fake news.

In a tweet posted earlier today, PIB Fact Check not only confirmed this as fake news, they also requested everyone to beware of such pictures spreading false information.

“Claim: In a picture being circulated on social media it is claimed that Home Ministry, besides imposing restrictions on trains and flights, is also considering complete lockdown from June 15,” reads the post’s caption when translated from Hindi. Then the agency added that the news is fake.



The tweet has since collected several reactions along with more than 1,200 likes and nearly 500 retweets. While many were glad about the clarification, some asked for strict actions against those spreading such false news.



“Strict action is required for these mischiefs. Simple clarification is not enough,” commented an individual. “Thanks for quick response and clarification,” posted another.

Also Read | Continuous use of hand sanitiser doesn’t cause skin disease or cancer, tweets PIB fact check

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.