Sections
Home / It's Viral / Viral video claims it shows a waterfall in Jabalpur. Here’s where it’s really from

Viral video claims it shows a waterfall in Jabalpur. Here’s where it’s really from

The video has now created quite a stir online.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:16 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a beautiful creation of nature. (Instagram/muralimohanpm)

A beautiful video of a waterfall has created quite a stir on Twitter after a user of the micro-blogging site shared it with a claim that it shows Beraghat Falls in Jabalpur.

Twitter user @anusehgal wrote, “Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP)” and shared the video. After being shared, it soon captured people’s attention and even gathered more than 4.9 lakh views.

There is no doubt that the view shown in the video is spectacular and may fill you up with serenity. However a few shared comments on the post, pointing out that the falls aren’t located in Madhya Pradesh but in Karnataka.

These tweeple are right. The video captures Jog Falls which is situated in Karnataka.



The original video was shared back in 2019 on an Instagram profile named muralimohanpm. “I don’t think Jog falls can be any more beautiful than this. The right time of the year to witness India’s second highest Plunge Waterfall. It is now or next year kinda scene,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video which has prompted quite a few reactions:

As mentioned there were many who pointed out the real location of the falls. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Hellooooo, this is Jog falls in Karnataka. I have been there.” To which the original posted replied, “My bad.”

So while the video makes for a beautiful watch, it actually shows Jog Falls in Karnataka. What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Memes on employee peeing in Budweiser beer flood Twitter. What’s the truth?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Jul 25, 2020 20:32 IST
Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Shah Rukh is the biggest star in the world, say Bad Boys for Life directors
Jul 25, 2020 20:25 IST
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.