Sections
Home / It's Viral / Virat Kohli’s ‘climb up a tree and chill’ throwback pic may make you reflect on the small joys of life

Virat Kohli’s ‘climb up a tree and chill’ throwback pic may make you reflect on the small joys of life

The image shows Virat Kohli sitting atop a tree.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:09 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli shared this photo on Instagram today. (Instagram/@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli has shared a new picture on Instagram and chances are his caption may leave you with various thoughts. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors, Kohli’s post may hit you right in the feels and remind you of a time when you spent your day walking barefoot on the grass or surrounded by nature. With our fast-paced lives, extra-long to-do lists and even situations that aren’t in our control, many of us often forget or let go of the simple joys of life. Kohli’s post may just prompt you to think about all those little things that bring big joys.

In a post shared on Instagram, the India captain shared a photo of himself sitting atop a tree. “Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill,” he wrote as his caption for the photo.

Shared about two hours ago, the picture has already collected over 1.7 million likes - and still very much counting.



Along with all the likes, the post has also received an outpouring of reactions.



“Ahhh I miss that too,” wrote an Instagram user probably agreeing with Kohli’s caption. “Super Kohli,” shared another. “True inspiration,” added a third. “King is always on top whether it is on field or off field,” commented a fourth.

Hours ago, Kohli also shared a selfie of himself enjoying coffee on a rainy day.

A selfie shared by India captain Virat Kohli. ( Instagram/@virat.kohli )

So what do you think about these posts shared by Virat Kohli?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ravi’s poetic tryst with number games!
Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
Twitter suspends Donald Trump Junior’s account over purported coronavirus cure
Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
Story behind couple’s ‘I do’ pic on Brooklyn Bridge is heartening
Jul 28, 2020 20:37 IST
Shop owners in Katraj, Satara road and Ambegaon protest against ‘odd-even’ rule
Jul 28, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.