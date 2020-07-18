Visually impaired doggo barks at the ‘oven’ whenever hooman makes ham. Watch sweetly confused pupper

Sections
Netizens want this cute canine to get all the ham it desires.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:43 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo standing with its face to the fridge. (Reddit/@l1ttle_m0nst3r)

Some may agree with the notion that our furry friends look adorable, no matter what shenanigans they get up to. These four-legged creatures could be acting derpy, confused, even a little furious, but they’d still look cute. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a video that is bound to bring a smile to your face.

Posted on Reddit on July 13, this video is almost 20 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “My 14-year-old blind dog loves ham. Every time we bake one, he barks at the ‘oven’”.

The recording opens to show a kitchen. A few seconds into the film, viewers hear barking but the source of the sound isn’t visible in the frame. Then, the camera person turns around to reveal the root of the sound – a fluffy pooch. The cutie is seen standing with its face turned to the fridge which it has mistaken for the oven.

Watch this incredibly cute doggo here:



My 14 year old blind dog loves ham. Every time we bake one, he barks at the "oven". from r/AnimalsBeingConfused

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being confused,’ the post has accumulated over 700 upvotes and many comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this ham loving doggo. One person said, “This has me so confused, I love it”.

Another individual wrote, “He’s trying his best, give him some ham for being a good boy”. To which the original poster responded, “He gets all the ham”.

“Aww...have to admit it made me smile,” read one comment. A Reddit user proclaimed, “That’s awesome. Made my day. Thanks for sharing”. That made us smile too. What about you?

Also Read | Declan the doggo’s family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

