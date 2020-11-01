Vito Corleone to Gabbar: Who will you choose as your ‘crime lord avatar’?

If you’re someone who loves movies then you may know the dialogues “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” or “Kitne aadmi the?”. However, do you know what is common between them? They were uttered by iconic villains of the film world. While the former is by Vito Corleone from The Godfather film series, the latter is by Gabbar from the cult movie Sholay. YouTube India has now asked people about their crime lord avatar and the answers are varied, as well as, hilarious.

Taking to Twitter, they shared four images of iconic villains along with a simple caption. “Choose your crime lord avatar,” it reads. Besides pictures of Vito Corleone and Gabbar, they also shared images of Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur and Crime Master Gogo from the film Andaz Apna Apna.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some chose from the given options, others shared the ones they would have liked to see on the list.

“Matlab aisa bilkul immediate soche nahi hai but sochenge,” wrote a Twitter user and shared image of another villain from the Mirzapur series:

This individual was reminded of a famous dialogue by Crime Master Gogol they tweeted:

“Kaleen bhaiya?” commented another about a character from the series Mirzapur played by Pankaj Tripathi. To which, YouTube replied and shared:

“Where is Mogambo?” asked a third about another iconic villain of Bollywood. The video sharing platform came up with a witty reply and wrote:

Here’s how others reacted:

What is your choice?