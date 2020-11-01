Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Vito Corleone to Gabbar: Who will you choose as your ‘crime lord avatar’?

Vito Corleone to Gabbar: Who will you choose as your ‘crime lord avatar’?

Taking to Twitter, YouTube India shared four images of iconic villains along with a simple caption.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Besides pictures of Vito Corleone and Gabbar, YouTube also shared images of Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur and Crime Master Gogo from the film Andaz Apna Apna. (Twitter@YouTubeIndia)

If you’re someone who loves movies then you may know the dialogues “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” or “Kitne aadmi the?”. However, do you know what is common between them? They were uttered by iconic villains of the film world. While the former is by Vito Corleone from The Godfather film series, the latter is by Gabbar from the cult movie Sholay. YouTube India has now asked people about their crime lord avatar and the answers are varied, as well as, hilarious.

Taking to Twitter, they shared four images of iconic villains along with a simple caption. “Choose your crime lord avatar,” it reads. Besides pictures of Vito Corleone and Gabbar, they also shared images of Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur and Crime Master Gogo from the film Andaz Apna Apna.

Take a look at the tweet:



The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some chose from the given options, others shared the ones they would have liked to see on the list.



“Matlab aisa bilkul immediate soche nahi hai but sochenge,” wrote a Twitter user and shared image of another villain from the Mirzapur series:

This individual was reminded of a famous dialogue by Crime Master Gogol they tweeted:

“Kaleen bhaiya?” commented another about a character from the series Mirzapur played by Pankaj Tripathi. To which, YouTube replied and shared:

“Where is Mogambo?” asked a third about another iconic villain of Bollywood. The video sharing platform came up with a witty reply and wrote:

Here’s how others reacted:

What is your choice?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 05:02 IST
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Nov 01, 2020 07:55 IST
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Nov 01, 2020 07:05 IST
From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from Nov 1
Nov 01, 2020 08:13 IST

latest news

Yorkers, googlies showing the way
Nov 01, 2020 09:22 IST
Woman bonds with a newly sheltered pup, video is wholesome beyond belief
Nov 01, 2020 09:17 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Nov 01, 2020 09:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan pays rich tribute to Sean Connery, see here
Nov 01, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.