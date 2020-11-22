Sections
Volunteers clean banks of Yamuna in Agra

The programme, being conducted every weekend, involves several volunteers who clean the riven bank.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Agra Uttar Pradesh

“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer. (Twitter/@ANINewsUP)

People cleaned the banks of Yamuna under the River Connect Campaign on Sunday morning in Agra.

“We have collected a lot of paraphernalia used in religious rituals. Several idols were also recovered and have been collected for proper recycling,” said a volunteer involved in the cleaning programme.

“I humbly request everyone to stop polluting the rivers. We need to start acting now or else our future will be in danger,” said another volunteer.

