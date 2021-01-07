Sections
Volunteers clean up area around waterfall in Uttarakhand, people applaud them

Twitter user Pradeep Sangwan took to the micro-blogging platform to share about the event.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an individual cleaning the area around the waterfall. (Twitter/@iPradeepSangwan)

A few people came together to clean up the area around Neer Garh waterfall located in Uttarakhand. Now, a post detailing their efforts has won over people. Chances are that the tweet may make you want to applaud them too.

Twitter user Pradeep Sangwan took to the micro-blogging platform to share the post. “Recently we organised a cleanup at Neer garh Waterfall with our volunteers, considering the value of cleanliness local community organised a drive this Sunday. This is sustainability in true sense, thank you so much. This is a blessing for us all. Three cheers for the team,” Sangwan wrote.

The post is complete with a few images of the team cleaning the waterfall.



While replying to his own tweet, Sangwan also shared a video of the cleanup event.



Since being shared, the post has amassed tons of appreciative comments from people.

“This is commendable what you and your team did. This is the need of the hour. If everybody starts thinking and acting like this, we can restore our planet and of course #HealHimalayas,” wrote a Twitter user. “Proud of you Bhaisaheb,” expressed another.

What do you think of the tweet?

