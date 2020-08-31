Sections
‘Wake me up when…’ Delhi Metro’s tweet before resuming services prompts reactions

This tweet by Delhi Metro has prompted mixed reactions among netizens - while some are excited, a few have shared their concern as well.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:06 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro has shared an excited post to announce the resumption. (Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)

After staying put for months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from September 7, in a ‘phased manner’.Now, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro has also shared a quirky post to share the update. This tweet has sparked mixed reactions among netizens - while some are excited, a few have shared their concern as well.

Taking cue from the popular song Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day, the handle shared a clip that shows the word ‘ends’ being struck through. The word is seen replaced with ‘start’ implying the commencement of services.

“Several months have gone so fast, Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack,” reads the caption along with the clip.

Take a look:



Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 5,600 views and over 370 likes along with mixed reactions from netizens. While some were more than excited to travel by metro, many showed concern about the proper precautions that need to be taken in the metros and the stations as well.

What about you? Are you eager to travel by metro again?

