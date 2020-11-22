Walker encounters aggressive goose in front of warning sign about the bird. Tweeple find it hilarious

The tweet has presently accumulated over 7.5 lakh likes and many comments. (Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)

Twitter is a goldmine for content that may be a little odd but is also a whole lot hilarious. This notion is proven best by this unusual tweet of an incredible sighting which is likely to make you giggle.

Posted on the micro-blogging application on November 20, this tweet comprises two images with some text. “I still can’t believe I got to watch this happen with my own two eyes,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Since ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’, we will let you see these images for yourself to decipher what this Twitter user couldn’t believe they had witnessed with their own eyes.

If that share made you chuckle, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on Twitter, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet has presently accumulated over 7.6 lakh likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “The most incredible part is the sign just in front”.

Another person wrote, “I feel like I should have paid for this photo”. It was quite funny to watch.

A concerned individual inquired, “Re the second pic: Did he trip and fall, or did he collapse to the ground and just accept his fate?”. To this, the original poster responded by confirming that the individual photographed in the snapshots has reached out to him and is doing well.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

