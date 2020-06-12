Want your dog’s attention? This TikTok video will do the trick. Watch

A dog is the greatest friend one can have. A dog is also the clingiest friend one can have. Now we might get a warning from the secret doggo society for spilling their secrets but here’s one thing we can vouch for. The furry pooches who steal your heart with their adorable puppy eyes can’t stand when you are cuddling or petting any other being over them. If you don’t believe us, here’s TikTok ‘research’ that you can do on your furry pet to check this theory.

Started by TikTok user Meghan, a simple trick is enough to judge how jealous your pooch gets when you find someone or something cuter than them. All you have to do is play this sound which is termed as the ‘Jealous pet challenge’.

This clip starts with a woman focusing the camera on an empty space on her bed and uttering some gibberish in a tone which is generally used while cuddling something cute. Within moments, a curious pooch shows up to investigate who had the audacity to get its mom’s love other than him.

Take a look at the clip:

Here are some other successful attempts that show that almost all furbabies can’t stand the thought of you being taken away by any other being.

Who would even dare to call anything else cute when this adorable being is there in their life?

We second the caption here. Presenting a level 5 clinger:

Dogs do have some special abilities but who knew they could teleport?

We are in full support of this doggo. Indeed there shouldn’t be a second option when it comes to being cute:

Doesn’t matter if they are not in the room:

And that may be the reason why your dog won’t talk to you after you gave some pets to another canine you met in the park. Would you try this out on your four-legged friend?

