Want your dog’s attention? This TikTok video will do the trick. Watch

All you have to do is play this sound which is termed as the ‘Jealous pet challenge’.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:39 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Play this TikTok sound to measure your doggo’s clinginess. (TikTok)

A dog is the greatest friend one can have. A dog is also the clingiest friend one can have. Now we might get a warning from the secret doggo society for spilling their secrets but here’s one thing we can vouch for. The furry pooches who steal your heart with their adorable puppy eyes can’t stand when you are cuddling or petting any other being over them. If you don’t believe us, here’s TikTok ‘research’ that you can do on your furry pet to check this theory.

Started by TikTok user Meghan, a simple trick is enough to judge how jealous your pooch gets when you find someone or something cuter than them. All you have to do is play this sound which is termed as the ‘Jealous pet challenge’.

This clip starts with a woman focusing the camera on an empty space on her bed and uttering some gibberish in a tone which is generally used while cuddling something cute. Within moments, a curious pooch shows up to investigate who had the audacity to get its mom’s love other than him.

Take a look at the clip:



@meghanfryy

Clinger status 10000 ##scoopthefrenchie ##mamasboy ##frenchbulldog ##fyp

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

Here are some other successful attempts that show that almost all furbabies can’t stand the thought of you being taken away by any other being.

Who would even dare to call anything else cute when this adorable being is there in their life?

@aleahhfaith

😂😂 Marli said what can be more cute than me ?? ##mywayorthehighway ##tiktokanimals ##fyp ##foryou

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

We second the caption here. Presenting a level 5 clinger:

@kaitlynnnn97

Stage 5 clinger 😂 ##fyp ##dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

Dogs do have some special abilities but who knew they could teleport?

@lolathelabradoo

I told you she could teleport! ##foryou ##doggo ##projectfreetime ##dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

We are in full support of this doggo. Indeed there shouldn’t be a second option when it comes to being cute:

@avmwy

"Um, excuse you! I’m the only cute one in your life!" ##fyp ##dog ##husky

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

Doesn’t matter if they are not in the room:

@bella_rescue

Love her to pieces 💕💕##jealousdog

♬ original sound - meghanfryy

And that may be the reason why your dog won’t talk to you after you gave some pets to another canine you met in the park. Would you try this out on your four-legged friend?

Also Read | This sound brings all the kitties to the yard, and they’re like ‘Whoa’! Watch

