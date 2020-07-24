Warrior Aaji strikes a chord with people after her video goes viral. Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ask for her contact info

A video of an elderly woman in Pune skillfully performing stunts on a street has gone viral all over social media. Her video is now being shared by many, on various social media platforms, including Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham and actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood.

Actor Aishwarya Kale took to Instargam a day ago to share the video of the woman along with some other images. In the caption, she detailed how she witnessed something incredible and “had a beautiful conversation with this inspiring artist.”

In a follow up post, Kale wrote that the video she shared has now gone all sorts of viral and appealed all to “extend a hand of help for the well-being of her family.” She also shared a video of herself having a conversation with the woman she identified as Shanta Balu Pawar, a resident of Hadpsar Pune. In the post, she also shared a way for people to offer Pawar help.

The video also made its way onto Twitter where it has collected over a million views. People are fondly referring to the 85-year-old as Warrior Aaji as well.

“Talent has no boundaries,” says a tweet shared on the CP Pune City Twitter handle. The post is complete with the video, reposted on the micro-blogging site, by Twitter user @hatindersinghr1. The police handle followed the earlier tweet with an update about police officials meeting the woman and offering her assistance.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood have also shared the video on Twitter. Here’s what they wrote while sharing the video:

Deshmukh later posted another tweet sharing an update and tweeted:

People on Instagram and Twitter were stunned to see Warrior Aaji’s skills and are also offering assistance to her. Here’s what people are sharing:

“How to reach out to that grandma? If u can give some idea I would appreciate,” wrote an Instagram user. “Inspiring, where’s she from? Can you please share address,” posted another.

“More power to aaji,” commented an Instagram user. What do you think about Warrior Aaji?