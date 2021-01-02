Sections
Watch: Boyfriend surprises nurse with proposal who was giving him Covid-19 vaccine

Shared on the official Facebook page of Sanford Health, the video is absolutely sweet and heartwarming.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 18:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Robby Vargas-Cortes proposing to his boyfriend Eric Vanderlee. (Facebook/@Sanford Health)

There is something extremely sweet about videos that show people proposing to their partners. They often leave people with a warn feeling in their hearts. Case in point, this video of an EMS supervisor named Robby Vargas-Cortes proposing to his boyfriend, Eric Vanderlee.

Shared on the official Facebook page of Sanford Health, where Vanderlee is employed as a nurse, the video is absolutely sweet and heartwarming.

“Eric Vanderlee, a registered nurse in Canton, South Dakota, has been helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local health care workers. But he noticed something strange when he went to give the shot to one fellow Sanford Health employee. Robby Vargas-Cortes, an EMS supervisor and Eric’s boyfriend, had an engagement ring taped to his arm. Robby got his vaccine – and an enthusiastic yes from his now fiancé. Congratulations, Eric and Robby!” explains the caption shared alongside the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments. People were simply happy to see the love showcased in the clip.

“This is the kind of happiness we need to focus on! Congratulations!!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “When you follow your heart good things happen. Love you both,” shared another. “Congratulations! You all totally made me cry happy tears. Also, thank you for all that you both do every day!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the proposal video?

Also Read | ‘Choo Choo into happily ever after’: Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch

