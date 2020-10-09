Sections
Watch: Can you tell what this blob-like squirming creature is called?

The video shows someone holding a creature on their palm. The blob-like being also squirms which may leave you with an uneasy feeling.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows someone holding a blob-like creature. (Facebook/@Texas Parks and Wildlife)

There is still much unknown about the under water world. That is probably the reason some of the creatures of the water leave us with a sense of wonder or creepiness, and at times both at the same time. Just like the animal shown in this video shared by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Shared on Facebook, the video shows someone holding a creature on their palm. The blob-like being also squirms which may leave you with an uneasy feeling.

“What is this that we found in the Laguna Madre?” the park asked people while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip to see if you can identify it:



From getting scared to fascinated, people shared all sorts of comments on the video.

“This is only ONE of the reasons I only swim in chlorinated water! Yuck!” wrote a Facebook user. “Gawd! When I was a kid I saw this thing in a movie. I think it was called the ‘Blob’. Damn thing looks like a pile of moving snot,” shared another. “Byrozoan colony. A sign of a healthy ecosystem,” said a third. “Andddd that’s a no for me,” expressed a fourth.

The park, later, shared a comment on their own post and shared that the creature shown in the video is a Sea Hare. They also posted a link which further described it in detail. It explains that Sea Hares are a large group of herbivorous sea slugs.

What do you think of the video?

