Watch: Chef creates deliciously beautiful chocolate Christmas tree. Would you try it?

This dainty Christmas tree made of chocolate may leave you craving for one.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:40 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The edible art is created by chef Amaury Guichon. (Screengrab)

In today’s edition of food items based on the theme of Christmas, here’s a video of a beautiful Xmas tree made of chocolate. Shared on the subreddit called ‘oddlysatisfying, the making process of this delicate chocolaty masterpiece may leave you drooling.

The clip starts with a little cone-shaped white chocolate being dipped into green chocolate. The video goes on to show the step-by-step creation of the tree with careful and minute decorations. The video ends with the tree complete with a tiny star and a ribbon made of red glittery chocolate.

Though old, the video of this chocolate tree has now piqued people’s attention after being recently shared on Reddit. The Christmas tree was made by renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon in 2019. Guichon is well-known for making huge lifelike sculptures entirely made of chocolate.

Take a look at the video:



Tastiest Christmas tree you can come across from r/oddlysatisfying

Shared on December 22, the clip has garnered over 7,500 upvotes along with several comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating the creation and expressed their eagerness to try one. Many also pointed out that the entire process was extremely satisfying to watch.

“That looks delicious,” wrote a Reddit user. “The inside looks like the best parts of an ice cream cake and now I’m craving all of it,” commented another. “I googled the word “perfection” and the only result was just a link to this video!” praised a third.

What do you think of this beautiful Christmas tree?

Also Read | This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how

