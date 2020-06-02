Watch: Deer saved from becoming giant snake’s meal. Tweet prompts debate

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the huge snake wrapped around the deer. (Twitter/@papakrab )

A tweet about a snake and a deer has prompted a debate on Twitter. The post shows a video in which a snake is about to make a meal out of a deer when the latter is saved by a human. A Twitter user shared the video and simply asked tweeple if that was the right thing to do. Now people are picking sides and sharing their thoughts on this predator-prey equation.

The video was shared by Twitter user @papakrab on May 30. The tweet mentions that it was recorded at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. It shows the huge snake wrapped around the deer that’s struggling to breathe. As the snake prepares to kill the animal by suffocating it before making a meal of it, someone uses a branch to hit the snake, prompting it to leave the deer. After a few strikes, the deer manages to escape and the snake slithers away into a bush nearby.

Since being shared, the video has collected over a million views and counting.

Earlier today, the same clip was shared by Twitter user Vineet Vashist who asked tweeple, “What do you think? The man was right or wrong?”. Vashist’s tweet has now prompted a Twitter debate.



The tweet has since collected quite a few reactions with many sharing their opinion on the clip.

“When you have a choice between kindness & right, always be kind,” posted Susanta Nanda IFS, who himself shares several such videos of animals. When asked kind to whom, he added that one should judge the situation and take a call.

“He/she was wrong. He or she should not have done that. The act (involving two animals) was part of the ecosystem in their food system or cycle,” commented another. “Biggest question ever. I am happy that the deer survived. But one must not interfere with natural course of food chain,” reacted a third.

This person shared a different perspective by posting, “Saving life of someone is always right”.

What do you think about this video and the question asked in the tweet?

