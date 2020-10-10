Watch: Does this cat think it is a file or is this how it deals with 2020?

Whether you’re a cat parent or someone who just generally enjoys watching videos of adorable kitties, you probably already know how much cats like to squeeze themselves into tiny or weird spaces. Cats can leave their own comfortable beds to sit on the clothes stand or a little old box or even a random shelf that seems too tiny to fit them. Giving yet another example of how much cats love the ‘if I fits, I sits’ philosophy is this adorable fur ball.

A video shared on Reddit shows a beautiful kitty running towards a file rack, finding the one empty compartment in it and sitting inside it. The video has been shared with a caption simply saying, “smooth” and it does seem appropriate given how comfortably the cat fits inside.

We’re not sure if the cat mistook itself for a file, or found this an appropriate spot during a game of hide and seek, or just displayed the perfect way to deal with 2020, its video makes for a great watch.

Within 13 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 7,400 upvotes and several comments.

“That cat is at the vets, for sure,” commented a Reddit user not unlike a few others. “I is paperwork, vet not see me,” posted another imagining the cat’s perspective. We get it, a visit to the vet can be very scary.

“Honestly I’ve always wondered this. Why do cats like to squish themselves in small boxes? Is there an actual reason behind this?” wondered an individual.

“Where the heck did he go,” asked another. “I think he’s gonna win at hide and seek,” wrote a Reddit user.

Did the video leave you with questions too?