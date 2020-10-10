Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Does this cat think it is a file or is this how it deals with 2020?

Watch: Does this cat think it is a file or is this how it deals with 2020?

The cat showcases the ‘if I fits, I sits’ philosophy.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:27 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Can you spot the cat? (Reddit/Luchador1916)

Whether you’re a cat parent or someone who just generally enjoys watching videos of adorable kitties, you probably already know how much cats like to squeeze themselves into tiny or weird spaces. Cats can leave their own comfortable beds to sit on the clothes stand or a little old box or even a random shelf that seems too tiny to fit them. Giving yet another example of how much cats love the ‘if I fits, I sits’ philosophy is this adorable fur ball.

A video shared on Reddit shows a beautiful kitty running towards a file rack, finding the one empty compartment in it and sitting inside it. The video has been shared with a caption simply saying, “smooth” and it does seem appropriate given how comfortably the cat fits inside.

We’re not sure if the cat mistook itself for a file, or found this an appropriate spot during a game of hide and seek, or just displayed the perfect way to deal with 2020, its video makes for a great watch.

So smooth from r/aww



Within 13 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 7,400 upvotes and several comments.



“That cat is at the vets, for sure,” commented a Reddit user not unlike a few others. “I is paperwork, vet not see me,” posted another imagining the cat’s perspective. We get it, a visit to the vet can be very scary.

“Honestly I’ve always wondered this. Why do cats like to squish themselves in small boxes? Is there an actual reason behind this?” wondered an individual.

“Where the heck did he go,” asked another. “I think he’s gonna win at hide and seek,” wrote a Reddit user.

Did the video leave you with questions too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

Chandigarh MC taps into ₹10 crore fixed deposit to pay salaries, bills
Oct 10, 2020 01:13 IST
Fauci calls Trump’s White House ceremony a ‘super-spreader event’
Oct 10, 2020 01:11 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 6: Sidharth tells Gauahar ‘I have nothing against you’
Oct 10, 2020 01:08 IST
Four Mohali fertiliser dealers lose licence over malpractice
Oct 10, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.