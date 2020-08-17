Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in water at Khutaghat Dam

A video showing the intense moment an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper airlifted a man stranded in the water at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has been shared on Twitter. Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range has shared several videos on his Twitter handle detailing the entire incident that led to the man’s rescue by the IAF.

“A young man jumped in the waste water weir of Khutaghat near Ratanpur district Bilaspur. The flow was very heavy and he couldn’t come out,” Kabra tweeted earlier today.

In the following tweets, he mentioned how due to the heavy flow of the water and weather conditions, the man couldn’t be rescued despite several efforts. Kabra added that the man held onto a branch while sitting on a rock. “Finally we requested the Indian Air Force for chopper for today morning,” he added in another tweet:

“What seems impossible to us, #IndianAirForce makes it look so simple,” he wrote in a tweet detailing the rescue.

Eventually, the man was successfully rescued.

The Bilaspur Police Twitter handle also shared pictures from the rescue.

The tweets about the rescue have collected several reactions from people on the micro-blogging application.

“Lots of appreciation for Bilaspur Police team, Indian Air Force and locals for saving a life of localite,” commented an individual. “Many thanks to the Police, Air Force and all who were involved in the mission. We are proud of you,” added another.