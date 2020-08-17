Sections
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in water at Khutaghat Dam

Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in water at Khutaghat Dam

“What seems impossible to us, #IndianAirForce makes it look so simple,” wrote Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range in a tweet.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:57 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man being recused. (Twitter/@PoliceBilaspur)

A video showing the intense moment an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper airlifted a man stranded in the water at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has been shared on Twitter. Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range has shared several videos on his Twitter handle detailing the entire incident that led to the man’s rescue by the IAF.

“A young man jumped in the waste water weir of Khutaghat near Ratanpur district Bilaspur. The flow was very heavy and he couldn’t come out,” Kabra tweeted earlier today.

In the following tweets, he mentioned how due to the heavy flow of the water and weather conditions, the man couldn’t be rescued despite several efforts. Kabra added that the man held onto a branch while sitting on a rock. “Finally we requested the Indian Air Force for chopper for today morning,” he added in another tweet:



“What seems impossible to us, #IndianAirForce makes it look so simple,” he wrote in a tweet detailing the rescue.



Eventually, the man was successfully rescued.

The Bilaspur Police Twitter handle also shared pictures from the rescue.

The tweets about the rescue have collected several reactions from people on the micro-blogging application.

“Lots of appreciation for Bilaspur Police team, Indian Air Force and locals for saving a life of localite,” commented an individual. “Many thanks to the Police, Air Force and all who were involved in the mission. We are proud of you,” added another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in dam
Aug 17, 2020 11:57 IST
Drivers who keep car windows open might be exposed to more pollution: Study
Aug 17, 2020 11:51 IST
Thai economy sees biggest contraction since 1998 in second quarter
Aug 17, 2020 11:47 IST
Around 100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking for change in political leadership, transparent elections in CWC, tweets Sanjay Jha
Aug 17, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.