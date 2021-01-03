Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Kid who went viral for ‘peeche dekho’ stint shares New Year wishes. But someone else steals the show

Watch: Kid who went viral for ‘peeche dekho’ stint shares New Year wishes. But someone else steals the show

The clip starts with a shot of Ahmed and his two brothers Abubakar and Umer.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:53 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Ahmad Shah’s profile. (Instagram/@cuteahmadshah01)

Remember the adorable kid who shot to fame with his ‘peeche to dekho’ rant? Ahmad Shah is back again and is sharing special New Year’s wishes with netizens. Shah became famous on social media and was praised for his cute antics by many, including several Bollywood celebrities. However, in the recent video shared on Shah’s Instagram page, the limelight was grabbed by someone else. Watch the clip to find out whom, and be prepared to say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

The clip starts with a shot of Ahmad and his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. As the clip goes on, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. In the meantime, the youngest brother Umer accidentally drops the packet of treats from his hand. In a dilemma, Umer waits a few seconds and then decides to pick up the packet adorably.

Umer’s innocence has struck a chord with netizens and may win you over too.

Check out the video:



Shared on January 1, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views from netizens along with several comments. The clip was shared on Twitter and also re-tweeted by actor Richa Chadha with the caption, “Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left”.

Here’s how others reacted to the clip:

What do you think of this cute clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesting farmers cross Haryana border, threaten to start hunger strike
by Leena Dhankhar
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

Delhi govt to set up Tamil academy
by HT Correspondent
Farmers’ protests: Heavy rain hits UP Gate, Noida sites, but fails to dampen spirits
by Peeyush Khandelwal & Tanmayee Tgayi
Four nabbed for Mansarovar Park killing after a month
by HT Correspondent
Delhi recorded more rain in two days than it usually does in all of January
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.