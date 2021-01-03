Watch: Kid who went viral for ‘peeche dekho’ stint shares New Year wishes. But someone else steals the show

The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Ahmad Shah’s profile. (Instagram/@cuteahmadshah01)

Remember the adorable kid who shot to fame with his ‘peeche to dekho’ rant? Ahmad Shah is back again and is sharing special New Year’s wishes with netizens. Shah became famous on social media and was praised for his cute antics by many, including several Bollywood celebrities. However, in the recent video shared on Shah’s Instagram page, the limelight was grabbed by someone else. Watch the clip to find out whom, and be prepared to say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

The clip starts with a shot of Ahmad and his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. As the clip goes on, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. In the meantime, the youngest brother Umer accidentally drops the packet of treats from his hand. In a dilemma, Umer waits a few seconds and then decides to pick up the packet adorably.

Umer’s innocence has struck a chord with netizens and may win you over too.

Shared on January 1, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views from netizens along with several comments. The clip was shared on Twitter and also re-tweeted by actor Richa Chadha with the caption, “Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left”.

