Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

The image shows a still from a video which was shared on January 1. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

A cop is being hailed as a hero for his brave gesture after he escorted a gatecrashing 6-foot-long Rock Python out of a house in Dharavi. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the tale of bravery along with a video of the incident.

“Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video shows how Jadhav pulled out the python coiled around a beam in the house’s ceiling. The clip ends with people praising him for his courage.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 3,000 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop applauding the policeman’s gesture.

“Indeed a brave & timely action to weed out the fear of the residing family, ensuring a safe and worry-free night,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hats off Jadhav Sir. He risked his life and did it very well at the end. Brave work,” expressed another. “Salute to brave heart,” said a third.

