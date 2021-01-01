Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

Sections
The video shows how PC Murlidhar Jadhav pulled out the python coiled around a beam in the house’s ceiling. The clip ends with people praising him for his courage.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from a video which was shared on January 1. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

A cop is being hailed as a hero for his brave gesture after he escorted a gatecrashing 6-foot-long Rock Python out of a house in Dharavi. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the tale of bravery along with a video of the incident.

“Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video shows how Jadhav pulled out the python coiled around a beam in the house’s ceiling. The clip ends with people praising him for his courage.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 3,000 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop applauding the policeman’s gesture.

“Indeed a brave & timely action to weed out the fear of the residing family, ensuring a safe and worry-free night,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hats off Jadhav Sir. He risked his life and did it very well at the end. Brave work,” expressed another. “Salute to brave heart,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

