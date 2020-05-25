Sections
Watch Puddin, the cat’s hilarious reaction to realising it has an ice cube on its paw

This cat wants mice not ice.

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:55 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kitty looks at one of its fluffmittens to realise an ice-cube has been placed on it. (Reddit/@NoodleyParts)

Many will agree to the fact that cats have a much better sixth sense. Maybe this is why certain cultural icons, such as Catwoman, draw inspiration from these animals who are supposed to be highly aware of their surroundings. However, this derpy kitty who takes its own sweet time to realize that there is an ice-cube on its paw may make you reconsider that notion.

This 5-second-long video of Puddin, the cat, was shared on Reddit on May 24. Posted on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the clip has been shared with a caption that reads, “I love his face when he looked at the ice. This is my cat Puddin”.

The recording shows a feline with a dusky-coat sitting calmly on a bed. The cat seems to be chilling relatively nonchalantly for the first few seconds. Suddenly it looks at one of its fluffmittens to realise an ice-cube has been placed on it. Abruptly recognising the cold discomfort, the kitty moves its paw away. The film ends with the feline’s hooman laughing in the background as the cat offers the ice some death glares.

I love his face when he looked at the ice 😂😂 This is my cat Puddin from r/StartledCats



Since being originally shared, the post accumulated almost 2,000 upvotes and many amused comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the clueless feline. One person said, “Seems more mildly annoyed rather than startled”. Well, if a nonconsenting ice-cube randomly ended up on our palms, we’d be mildly annoyed as well.

“Awww,” read one comment. While another Reddit user wrote, “I want mice..not ice,” whilst trying to guess the cat’s perspective.

What are your thoughts on this kitty?

