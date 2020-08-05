Sections
Watch this man’s interesting innovation to maintain social distancing at shop

The man uses a system created with cycle rickshaw parts, a rope and a bowl for collection of items and exchange of money.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:55 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man is seen moving the pedal which in turn moves a bowl across a long platform. (Twitter/@BharatP44)

Who doesn’t like a simple idea that can help fulfil or complete a big task? Well, this video shows one such method and several people are praising it. The clip details how a man has created a unique system to ensure social distancing is maintained at his shop.

Shared by Twitter user Bharat Patil, the video shows the shopkeeper demonstrating his method. The shop can be seen barricaded so people would have to stand at a distance from the shop to buy items. To pass on the items or to collect money, the man uses a system created with cycle rickshaw parts attached to a rope. The man is seen moving the pedal which in turn moves a bowl across a long platform. You can watch the video below to see how the apparatus works:

Shared on August 3, the video has collected over 1,000 likes and several comments.

“Let’s make him a star!” says a Twitter user. “Good job in social distancing,” comments another.



This isn’t the first time a video showcasing a device to maintain social distancing has won people over. Earlier, a clip of a liquor shop using a contactless pickup method also made it on Twitter. Anand Mahindra shared the video calling the method ‘clever but crude’.

Also See | Milkman’s technique of supplying milk is the ideal example of jugaad and netizens are loving it

