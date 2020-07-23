Watch Toni the pupper discover sunshine and try to do this

The Internet is a treasure trove for happy and derpy doggo content. Those who’re lucky enough to enjoy the company of these loveable floofers can’t help but share their adorableness with the world. And others, who’re also dog lovers, lap up the happy content. A perfect entry on that list is Toni the pupper. This tiny pooch has just discovered sunshine and she does the only reasonable thing possible in this situation - try to eat it.

A tweet shared by her pet parent shows a video of the Toni and her delightful reaction to sunshine.

“Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere,” posted Twitter user Stefan.

The clip is just 10 seconds short but chances are you’ll spend more time than that watching and re-watching it.

Shared on July 21, the video has collected over 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has additionally collected over 84,000 likes and more than 14,100 retweets - and counting. It has also received a ton of wonderful comments.

“Aww where’s their teething toy?,” asked a Twitter user. To this, Stefan replied, “She has them but she’s not teething again yet. Her first set have only just finished coming through. Should be in a month or so.”

“While I’ve never tried to eat sunshine, in the spirit of full transparency, I will admit that I have a pocketful of it. Oh, oh whoa,” joked another. “Puppies and babies: it makes me happy, therefore I will eat it. Toni is adorable,” shared another. “I would give my life and all my assets for Toni. She is amazing,” posted a third.

Here’s how a few others responded:

What do you think of Toni?

