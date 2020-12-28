Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Visually impaired kid gets braille Harry Potter books. Her reaction is priceless

Watch: Visually impaired kid gets braille Harry Potter books. Her reaction is priceless

The girl named Emrie’s aunt Katelyn took to Instagram to share the video.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta,

The image shows little Emrie with a Harry Potter book. (Instagram/@katescookieskc)

A heartwarming moment captured in a video may make you want to ask “Who is cutting onions.” Yes, the clip is that emotional. The video showcases a visually impaired kid’s reaction on receiving braille Harry Potter books.

Shared by Instagram user Katelyn, the caption posted alongside the video details that the kid’s name is Emrie. She is Katelyn’s niece. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie! As you can see she is beyond excited to be able to read the Harry Potter books herself!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip. And, be sure to keep a box of tissues nearby.



Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 33,000 views and numerous comments. While some expressed that the video left them emotional, others were delighted to witness the moment captured in the clip.



“I think someone is cutting onions in my house rn,” shared an Instagram user. “I’ve watched 14 times already... still crying!! Uhhh it melts my heart,” expressed another. We can’t say that we don’t understand that emotion.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Awww I can’t. I am soooo happy for this moment! Tears!!” Another commented, “Literally balling!!!!! I love this so so much.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | How visually impaired woman beat the odds to crack UPSC exam. She’s inspiring many including Mohammad Kaif

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.