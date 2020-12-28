Watch: Visually impaired kid gets braille Harry Potter books. Her reaction is priceless

A heartwarming moment captured in a video may make you want to ask “Who is cutting onions.” Yes, the clip is that emotional. The video showcases a visually impaired kid’s reaction on receiving braille Harry Potter books.

Shared by Instagram user Katelyn, the caption posted alongside the video details that the kid’s name is Emrie. She is Katelyn’s niece. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie! As you can see she is beyond excited to be able to read the Harry Potter books herself!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip. And, be sure to keep a box of tissues nearby.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 33,000 views and numerous comments. While some expressed that the video left them emotional, others were delighted to witness the moment captured in the clip.

“I think someone is cutting onions in my house rn,” shared an Instagram user. “I’ve watched 14 times already... still crying!! Uhhh it melts my heart,” expressed another. We can’t say that we don’t understand that emotion.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Awww I can’t. I am soooo happy for this moment! Tears!!” Another commented, “Literally balling!!!!! I love this so so much.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | How visually impaired woman beat the odds to crack UPSC exam. She’s inspiring many including Mohammad Kaif