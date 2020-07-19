Funny feline videos from this week that may make you laugh out loud

We don’t know what it is about our derpy little feline friends, but it is no lie that their tiny paws and cute little whiskers hold the potential to make many happy. Then, what better way to reminisce about the week and bring in a new one than by watching these adorable kitties get engage in some derpy shenanigans.

Thus, we bring to you some of the most entertaining cat videos to have graced the Internet in the last seven days.

Lily, the superhero cat

Feline proves that heroes come in all shapes and sizes by ‘rescuing’ her hooman with the power of her cuteness.

The typical startled kitty

This cat felt the wrath of the startle after her feline sister pooped a balloon close to her, accidentally.

One smart feline

This cat may not speak hooman but will eloquently tell you where the snacks are. Talk about effective communication.

Bystander cat

Kitty watches on as two rats engage in an epic battle. It is smart enough to know not to interfere. Check out this hilarious video.

Unstoppable kitten

This tiny kitten scaling a pet barricade designed to keep it out of a room may make you believe that cats are truly unstoppable.

‘Picatchu’

This feline loves its Pokeball toy so much that netizens are calling it ‘Picatchu’. “Gotta catz ‘em all,” they presume.

Kitsune, the cat explorer

Check out this highly synchronised cat and hooman duo and their fantastic trick.

Those were some of the most exciting cat videos of the week. Which one you like the most?

Also Read | We are not kitten when we say these cat videos are purrfect. Check them out