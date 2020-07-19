Sections
Funny feline videos from this week that may make you laugh out loud

Here is what the kitties of the Internet were up to this week.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:35 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The images show two cats (Screengrab)

We don’t know what it is about our derpy little feline friends, but it is no lie that their tiny paws and cute little whiskers hold the potential to make many happy. Then, what better way to reminisce about the week and bring in a new one than by watching these adorable kitties get engage in some derpy shenanigans.

Thus, we bring to you some of the most entertaining cat videos to have graced the Internet in the last seven days.

Lily, the superhero cat

Feline proves that heroes come in all shapes and sizes by ‘rescuing’ her hooman with the power of her cuteness.



The typical startled kitty



This cat felt the wrath of the startle after her feline sister pooped a balloon close to her, accidentally.



She sent her sister to the shadow realm from r/Catculations

One smart feline

This cat may not speak hooman but will eloquently tell you where the snacks are. Talk about effective communication.

House sitter: Where’s the cat food? Me: You’ll figure it out from r/CatTaps

Bystander cat

Kitty watches on as two rats engage in an epic battle. It is smart enough to know not to interfere. Check out this hilarious video.

Unstoppable kitten

This tiny kitten scaling a pet barricade designed to keep it out of a room may make you believe that cats are truly unstoppable.

There was an attempt to keep the cat out of the hall from r/Catculations

‘Picatchu’

This feline loves its Pokeball toy so much that netizens are calling it ‘Picatchu’. “Gotta catz ‘em all,” they presume.

Oreo loves his pokeball. from r/cats

Kitsune, the cat explorer

Check out this highly synchronised cat and hooman duo and their fantastic trick.

Those were some of the most exciting cat videos of the week. Which one you like the most?

