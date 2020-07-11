Sections
Home / It's Viral / Watching this cat get a massage may make you wish you had his life

Watching this cat get a massage may make you wish you had his life

After a few seconds of inspection and a couple of derpy tries, the kitty gives in.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat getting a massage. (Instagram/@mujisama)

Indeed, cat parents do a lot for their furry felines. They usually make sure their kitty kids are well-fed, well-loved, and well-protected. However, here is a hooman who is going above and beyond their pet parent duties while making all of us envious of their pet’s comfy lifestyle.

Posted on Instagram on July 10, this clip is almost 5 minutes long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Massage. Massage”.

The recording, shared from cat Mumaru Samma’s doggo brother’s account, shows the feline sitting atop a bed. His hooman introduces the kitty to an electric massager. Initially, the kitty seems a bit reluctant to use the machine. However, after a few seconds of inspection and a couple of derpy tries, Mumaru Samma gives in.

The rest of the video shows the fluffy feline getting a massage and makes for a calming watch.



Since being shared, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has 18,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the cat who may make you envious of the treatment it is getting. One person said, “Mumaru Samma is so cute and makes me think of a powdered doughnut”.

Another individual wrote, “So cute”. Many also left a plethora of positive emojis in the comment section.

An Instagram user inquired, “Where can I buy this massage thing?”. After watching Mumaru Samma enjoy this serene treatment, we want one too.

What are your thoughts on this kitty and its world-class lifestyle?

Also Read | Watching this video may make you wish you were the squirrel in it

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Watching this cat get a massage may make you wish you had his life
Jul 11, 2020 17:27 IST
Chandrachur Singh regrets losing out on good Bollywood projects
Jul 11, 2020 17:23 IST
774 cases Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jails, 4 deaths
Jul 11, 2020 17:22 IST
301 RPSF personnel take oath at passing-out parade in Yamunanagar
Jul 11, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.