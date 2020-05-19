Sections
Watching this coyote chase a roadrunner may remind you of The Road Runner Show from your childhood

Get ready to hear that legendary ‘beep beep’ again in your head as you watch this real-life version of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This almost 25-second-long clip was shared by a Twitter user named Michael Thomas Boganon. (Twitter/@mtbogan)

Some of us may remember the infamous Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner from Looney Tunes’ The Road Runner Show. In the series, these two nemeses butted heads multiple times in every episode which led to some of the most absurd yet entertaining animations. Maybe this is why these two cultural icons have been embedded in the memory of many children all around the globe. Well, if you were a fan of The Road Runner Show as a kid, get ready to almost hear that ‘beep beep’ again in your head as you watch a real-life coyote chase a roadrunner.

This almost 25-second-long clip was shared by a Twitter user named Michael Thomas Boganon on May 10. The video was posted on the microblogging application along with text that read, “OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it’s happening right now y’all!!! #Tucson”.

As the film begins, viewers can see a long-shot of a landscape. Boganon zooms into a specific spot on the frame where one can see a coyote. He narrates, “There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner”. Soon the camera pans forward towards the little creature galloping ahead of the predator. Did we just hear a ‘beep beep’?

Beep Beep GIF from Roadrunner GIFs



“I can’t believe it. That is a straight-up cartoon,” says the filmmaker from behind the lens. Honestly, we cannot either. Check out the video for yourself to see the live-action re-telling of this famous animated enemyship.



Since being originally shared, the tweet has accumulated over almost 4,500 retweets and over 16,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this race. One person said, “Wile E Coyote went back for his acme gear. Game on”. While another wrote, “I was waiting on the electricity pole above to fall down and hit the coyote on the head”.

The original poster confirmed that the status quo was unhurt, with the roadrunner escaping the coyote’s claws once again:

But let’s be real, whose side were you really on?

Also Read | Male and female birds exchange prey mid-air, incredible sight caught in a series of pics

