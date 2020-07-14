Sections
Watching this lion’s self-care routine may fill you up with a sense of calm

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:46 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a lion named Hubert cleaning himself. (Instagram/@lazoo)

It isn’t uncommon to see videos of our favourite furry feline friends cleaning themselves. However, it may be rare to see the king of the jungle indulge in a similar grooming routine. So if you’re an all-around cat enthusiast, this clip of Hubert, the lion’s, self-care session is a must-watch.

Posted on Instagram from Los Angeles Zoo’s official account, the recording is almost 90 seconds long. It has been shared with a caption reading, “Calming Video: Hubert the Lion’s Self-Care Session. We aren’t lion… this video will help you relax”.

The recording shows Hubert, the lion hanging out in the open. The wild cat darts its big tongue out and starts licking its paws. The animal’s precession and repetitively slow ease, make the motions highly soothing to watch.

Check it out for yourself here:



Since being shared on July 6, the video has garnered a lot of appreciation. The post currently has nearly 9,100 views and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Hubert’s self-care routine. One person said, “Kitty,” while another wrote, “Vibin”.

“Never seen a big cat groom before,” read one comment. Indeed, this is one rare and beautiful scene. An Instagram user stated, “He’s primping for the ladies! Handsome fella”. Yes, Hubert has to make sure he looks ready to impress any and everyone.

“What a beautiful, strong and handsome face he has! His takin’ care of business IS calming me down!” proclaimed somebody, unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Just a video of two lion bros doing what bros do. Watch

