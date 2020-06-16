Watching Winter, the golden retriever, swing peacefully may make you forget all about your Tuesday troubles

If you’re currently feeling low, worry no more. Here is some doggo content which is so cute that you may believe it is serotonin laced. Though watching it may not solve any long term problems, it will surely give you a boost of positive energy needed to face them.

Shared from Winter, a golden retriever pup’s very own Instagram account, the video is captioned, “Monday mood”. However, given how cute Winter looks, we’ll go as far as to say that this clip will raise your spirits any day of the week.

The recording shows the pupper swinging outdoors. The doggo is sitting atop a bright orange coloured knit equipment. Though the canine doesn’t do much other than sway back and forth, just watching its relaxed expression may send a wave of second-hand calm through your body. It may also make you secretly wish that you were this lucky baby pooch.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 21,000 views. Additionally, it has received almost 200 appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the pooch who may be soothing everyone’s anxieties just by existing. One person said, “The head moving back & forth with the swing,” clearly unable to keep their cool over the cutie. Another individual wrote, “The best kind of mood to be in”.

“How cute,” proclaimed an Instagram user. Somebody sarcastically joked, “Life is pretty ‘ruff being Winter”. We wish our struggles were the same as Winters. We would be debating whether to look cute or ultra-cute today. But it is alright, not everyone can be as fabulous as Winter, the golden pupper.

What are your thoughts on this doggo?

