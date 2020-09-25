Way of distributing candies to celebrate socially distanced Halloween wows people. Watch

The spooky and fun festival of Halloween is just a month away. For kids, going out for “trick or treat” while dressing up in scary or not-so-scary costumes to collect candies is an integral part of the celebration. However, in the wake of the pandemic, many are faced with a problem – how to deliver candies to kids while maintaining proper social distancing. This video, shared on Reddit, may answer that question.

“My solution to a socially distanced Halloween,” the clip was shared on Reddit with this caption on September 22. Though it’s unknown when or where the video was captured, it certainly makes for a fun watch.

The clip showcases a rope tied across a lawn of a house with a basket, fitted with a Halloween prop, hanging from it. Take a look at the video to know how that mechanism is used to deliver candies to the little ones and a treat for adults accompanying them.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.3 lakh upvotes and nearly 3,000 comments. While some praised the way, others had their own stories to share. There were a few who also took the road of hilarity to express themselves.

“This year I’m doing my normal Halloween tradition of buying the candy I like and eating it with all the lights off. Only now I’m being considered socially responsible,” joked a Redditor. “I’d love to do something like this,” expressed another. “Ahhhh I love this! Socially distanced and super fun! Genius,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

