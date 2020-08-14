Sections
Home / It's Viral / Wayward emu wandering around New Jersey City rescued

Wayward emu wandering around New Jersey City rescued

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:41 IST

By Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Paterson

A woman spotted the bird in a residential neighborhood (representational image). (Unsplash)

A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.

A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighbourhood near Paterson’s border with Totowa.

Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall.

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.



Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.

Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After truce, Rajasthan Assembly session to begin today; Congress, BJP talk floor test
Aug 14, 2020 09:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC to pronounce judgement in Prashant Bhushan contempt case at 11 am and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 09:03 IST
Symbiosis SLAT 2020 results declared at set-test.org
Aug 14, 2020 08:56 IST
Man City need Champions League glory to reach next level, says Walker
Aug 14, 2020 08:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.