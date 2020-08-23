Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

As the clip progresses, Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:50 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows Lt. Gen Satish Dua petting a horse affectionately. (Twitter@TheSatishDua)

If you’re looking for a feel-good clip, this video by Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) is just what you need. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows him petting a horse affectionately.

The 10-second-long clip opens to a shot of Dua sitting on top of his horse named Govinda. As the clip progresses, he continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

“We all need positive strokes. In the Army, this is the drill to pat a horse,” Dua describes in the caption shared along with the video.



Posted on August 23, the clip has garnered over 24,200 views. Here’s how Twitter reacted:



One Twitter user shared his experience with horses:

To which, Dua replied with:

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politics picks up pace in Assam ahead of next year’s assembly polls
Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST
BJP youth leader dies by suicide in Bengal village, party alleges foul play
Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST
Local Covid-19 outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Aug 23, 2020 17:32 IST
Voice samples of former director match with audio clip linked to HP health dept scam
Aug 23, 2020 17:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.