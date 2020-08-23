‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

If you’re looking for a feel-good clip, this video by Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) is just what you need. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows him petting a horse affectionately.

The 10-second-long clip opens to a shot of Dua sitting on top of his horse named Govinda. As the clip progresses, he continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

“We all need positive strokes. In the Army, this is the drill to pat a horse,” Dua describes in the caption shared along with the video.

Posted on August 23, the clip has garnered over 24,200 views. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

