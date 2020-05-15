We cannot decide who is a greater genius: husky one or husky two. Can you?

The Internet has recently graced us with many barrier challenges, whether it be baby vs Saran wrap or cat vs dog. Here is another obstacle challenge video that is catching netizens attention but for probably entirely novel reasons.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on April 28. The video was shared with a caption that read, “This is a doggy who is inspired to change the rules”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on a home-made obstacle course. Four yellow-coloured, thinly cut rectangular strips are taped to either ends of the entrance. Two huskies are seen standing behind the makeshift barricade whilst a feline appears to be sitting on the other end, like a challenge master.

As the clip progresses, one husky jumps over the hurdle with ease. The other doggo examines its opponent’s moves, takes a second to re-evaluate its strategy, and then decides on its plan of action. It starts gnawing away at the first two strips that tear apart seamlessly under the canine’s bites. Then the pooch calmly walks over the lower two layers of tape. Whilst all this is happening, the kitty swiftly removes itself from the scene of action. It chooses to hide under a table, probably not wanting to get hit in the head by a heavy husky paw.

Since its original posting, the clip has been watched almost a million times and has nearly 1000 comments on the video-sharing application.

@hinicole666 This is a doggy who inspiring to change the rules ♬ original sound - hinicole666

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this doggo match. One person said, “Difference between hard work & smart work”. While another individual wrote, “I don’t know what you guys think...that other dog is a genius...special manoeuvring and problem solving”.

“I just cannot stop giggling,” read a comment.

Wow, it seems like everyone is a winner in this challenge but whose technique did you like better?

