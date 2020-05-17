Sections
Home / It's Viral / We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred baby goat running around.

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the happy little animal. (TikTok/@lorealklassen)

If you love watching furry little four-legged creatures running and playing around, boy, do we have some content for you.

Though originally shared on TikTok a few months back, the video recently piqued people’s attention after being posted on Reddit.

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred baby goat running around. The film is particularly a delight to watch because the animal is only a week old. This suggests that it has just recently learned how to use its legs for such fast-winded adventures. Additionally, the zooming is set to a highly peppy track which makes the video all the more enjoyable.

Check it out yourself:



Happy lil goat from r/Zoomies

Here is how netizens reacted to this happy little goat. People couldn’t keep their cool and wanted to get a pet baby goat for themselves.

One Redditor said, “So precious”. While another wrote, “My heart, it hurts”.

Many on the Internet couldn’t even believe that this was a real animal. One Reddit user inquired, “Omg! Is this even a real creature?”. Whilst a comment on TikTok read, “Omg for a second I thought it was just a toy”.

“Those are some of the most excited and delightful little tipper tappers I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on Reddit. Honestly, we agree. Those tipper tappers are so excited and delightful that they are almost infectious.

We are feeling excited and delightful ourselves after watching that clip. What about you?

Also Read | This three-horned cow is baffling netizens. Have you seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian states are short of money. They need help
May 17, 2020 18:21 IST
The economic package unpacked
May 17, 2020 18:19 IST
Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion released
May 17, 2020 18:16 IST
China’s Wuhan nearly doubles number of Covid-19 tests per day
May 17, 2020 18:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.