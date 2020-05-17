We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

If you love watching furry little four-legged creatures running and playing around, boy, do we have some content for you.

Though originally shared on TikTok a few months back, the video recently piqued people’s attention after being posted on Reddit.

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred baby goat running around. The film is particularly a delight to watch because the animal is only a week old. This suggests that it has just recently learned how to use its legs for such fast-winded adventures. Additionally, the zooming is set to a highly peppy track which makes the video all the more enjoyable.

Check it out yourself:

Here is how netizens reacted to this happy little goat. People couldn’t keep their cool and wanted to get a pet baby goat for themselves.

One Redditor said, “So precious”. While another wrote, “My heart, it hurts”.

Many on the Internet couldn’t even believe that this was a real animal. One Reddit user inquired, “Omg! Is this even a real creature?”. Whilst a comment on TikTok read, “Omg for a second I thought it was just a toy”.

“Those are some of the most excited and delightful little tipper tappers I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on Reddit. Honestly, we agree. Those tipper tappers are so excited and delightful that they are almost infectious.

We are feeling excited and delightful ourselves after watching that clip. What about you?

