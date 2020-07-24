Webster the cat tries to bury his food, his efforts don’t go as planned. Watch

If you’re familiar with feline nature, then you may know that it is often tough to pinpoint why cats do what they do precisely. The only thing that is relatively certain is that they mostly do whatever they want. This kitty is no exception to that rule and is confusing netizens with its derpy antics.

Posted on Reddit on July 23, this video is a minute long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Webster trying to bury his food”.

The recording shows a black-furred feline standing in front of a filled food dish. However, rather than enjoying the tasty goodness, the cat paws at its surroundings. The kitty repeatedly makes inward motions at a flap of the cardboard box left open next to it. It seems as if the kitty is trying to cover its food. But the question remains, why?

Since we’re not cat whisperers, we don’t know for sure. But do check out the video below and let us know your thoughts:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘what’s wrong with your cat’, this post has accumulated nearly 3,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the feline acting all types of derpy. One person said, “Don’t worry, bud. No one’s gonna find it now”. To which somebody responded, “Find what? I don’t see any food”.

Another individual wrote, “I love how this video is taking place next to the amazon box he probably refused to let you throw out, and likes to sit/play in. Cats are weird”.

“Your offering has displeased him,” read a comment by a Reddit user trying to understand the motivation behind the feline’s actions.

What are your thoughts on this cat failing to bury its food?

