‘What a cute dolphin,’ joke netizens about this video of a crocodile swimming next to a boat

A man in Queensland captured a rare sight on camera, and the footage is collecting a ton of reactions from netizens. Recorded by Robert Dunn, the clip shows his close encounter with a crocodile swimming at a close distance from his boat.

The video has been shared on the Back 2 Basics-Adventures Facebook page. Just 13-seconds-long, the video shows the crocodile swimming so fast, it seems as if it was racing against the boat.

“I was fortunate he didn’t have a go at the tinny, I thought he tried to have a little crack there at one stage,” Robert Dunn told 9News. “I’ve seen him before, he’s a resident in the area, he’s not the biggest one,” he added.

The video, since being shared, has sparked a flood of reactions, many especially mentioning the way the crocodile was swimming. Watch the video to see the crocodile in action:

Posted on September 8, the video has collected over 12,000 comments and more than 7,600 reactions.

“What a cute inland river dolphin!” joked an individual. “Didn’t know dolphins swam in rivers,” added another. “Boat, go faster! No way would I be in that river! I have to admit they are amazing creatures!” shared a third. “This is scary dude... I would not want to be in a little boat with this thing next to me” wrote a fourth.

