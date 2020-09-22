‘What a lovely home you have,’ says NASA while sharing this picture of the Earth. Seen it yet?

Sections
“My beautiful place,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image was taken from the International Space Station’s cupola. (Instagram/@nasa)

Given what little fraction of the world one experiences every day, it can be hard to fathom the scale and beauty of the magnificent planet we call home. Countless astronauts who have had the opportunity of viewing the Earth from space have often talked about what a humbling experience it has been. If you’re someone who hopes to have a similar experience of viewing the Earth in even a fraction of all its glory, then this post by NASA may be the answer to your wishes.

NASA shared this picture on their official Instagram account on September 22. The caption of the image starts by saying, “What a lovely home you have. Everything matches”. It then goes on to read, “The deep blues and bright turquoises surrounding Cuba, The Bahamas, and southern Florida complement each other so well”.

It looks like from outer space we all seem a lot more similar than one may assume from down here. Check out the post and the rest of the text detailing the share:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 1.1 million likes and many comments from amazed Instagram users.



Here are some thoughts shared in the comments section. One person said, “In future, I wanna be an astronaut to see Earth’s beauty. Beautiful image”. Another individual wrote, “Amazing”.

“Wonderful,” proclaimed one Instagram user. “My beautiful place,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

What are your thoughts on this image?

