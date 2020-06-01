‘What ‘cha doin’?’ says this cat as it photobombs its mom’s workout video

Sections
Center stage in its mom’s workout video may not be where this cat is supposed to be but we’re glad it is there anyway.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:43 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kitty stood up to look at the camera quite curiously. (TikTok/@runfoxxirun)

Home workouts can be a tedious task. One has to stay motivated to exert themselves whilst their comfy bed calls for them from right around the corner. Well, this photobombing cat proves that the company of a furry little feline friend can be a sure-shot way to spice any mundane exercise routine up a little.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on May 15. Shared from the kitty’s very own account, the post has been captioned, “Hello hello! I’m not where I’m supposed to be”. This phrase refers not only to the cat’s antics but also to the sound used in the recording.

As the clip begins, viewers come face-to-face with the pet parent doing her workout routine. If one looks very closely, they can spot the kitty’s tail shuffling around in the background. Suddenly, the cat stands upright and its entire body comes into the frame.

At this well-timed moment the lyric, “Hello hello! I’m not where I’m supposed to be,” plays in the background. The feline’s expression is just the cherry-on-top to this well-rounded content. It looks around with its slit-shaped pupils as if wondering, “What ‘cha doin’?”.



In the background, the cat mom is seen smiling. Honestly, who can blame her? We’re giggling too.

@runfoxxirun

Hello hello! I’m not where I’m supposed to be! ⭐️ ##snarlesandfoxxi ##photobomber ##showboatingcat ##cat_videos

♬ original sound - dustinsavage28

Since being shared, this post has gotten over 51,200 likes and almost 200 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “But...he is where he wants to be”. While another individual wrote, “Your cat likes to be in the videos”.

“This floofster is like my spirit animal,” read one comment. We wish we could say the same but we know we won’t look half as cute as this kitty if we photobombed.

What are your thoughts on the cutie who isn’t where it is supposed to be but where it is meant to be?

Also read | Hooman-cat duo won not just the game but netizens’ hearts too. Watch

