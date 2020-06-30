Sections
What does outer space smell like? This perfume has the answer

Eau de Space was developed about a decade ago for NASA’s astronauts in training.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the bottle of perfume named Eau de Space. (Eau de Space )

People have limitless curiosity about outer space. There are many who may have even wondered about how it smells. If you’re among them, then be prepared to get your curiosity satiated as a kickstarter was recently launched for a new out of this world fragrance which brings the smell of space to Earth. Soon to be made available to everyone, this new perfume is called Eau de Space.

The kickstarter website details that the perfume was developed for NASA’s astronauts in training about a decade ago. Now, the manufacturing company, Omega Ingredients, is releasing it to the world.

The product is developed by a chemist and the founder of Omega Ingredients, Steve Pearce, according to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond, reports CNN. Pearce took about four years to develop the fragrance.

Back in 2002, Peggy Whitson, an astronaut and former resident of the International Space Station told CNN about the smell of the space. “It’s kind of like a smell from a gun, right after you fire the shot. I think it kind of has almost a bitter kind of smell in addition to being smoky and burned,” said Whitson.



Netizens had a lot to say about this new fragrance being launched. While some were in awe, others expressed skepticism while commenting.

“This is just wow!” wrote a Twitter user. “And, who is going to verify it?” questioned another. “I am going to get one as soon as it hits the stores,” expressed a third.

Would you like to use this perfume too?

