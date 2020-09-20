Sections
What does this Twitter user’s handwriting look like to you? Netizens had some funny responses

A Twitter user named Sarah Lugor shared an image of her handwriting on September 19.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet prompted many responses. (Twitter/@sarahlugor)

Have you ever been at the receiving end of the comment, “Look at your handwriting, you should have become a doctor?”. Have you written a love letter or a sweet thank you note which you have then had to decipher for the recipient? Have you ever been wary of giving someone your revision notes because you know they’ll call you numerous times to ask what different words mean? If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, then you may relate to Twitter user Sarah Lugor’s plight. However, she, much like yourself probably, has found a way to find humour in this whole handwriting situation. In fact, her writing is now entertaining many on the micro-blogging application.

Lugor shared this picture on her official Twitter account on September 19. Her post has since accumulated over 44,800 likes and almost 1,100 comments. Check it out here:

Here is how tweeple responded to Lugor’s tweet. One person said, “are you a doctor by any chance?”. Another individual wrote, “Please write me a letter, I’ll cherish it forever, your handwriting is amazing”.

“You write like the founding fathers,” read one comment under the post, referring to the American founding fathers. A Twitter user stated, “It’s giving Marie Antoinette vibes... very much queen of France”.



Another individual proclaimed, “What in the 1746 is that?”, while somebody else declared, “It’s an aesthetic though”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

