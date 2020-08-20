Sections
Home / It's Viral / What feels illegal but isn’t? Tweets answering this question are both hilarious and relatable

What feels illegal but isn’t? Tweets answering this question are both hilarious and relatable

“Walking out of store without buying anything,” shared a Twitter user.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:38 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

What would you share?

If you spend enough time on Twitter, chances are you’ve seen one or more tweets asking a question about things that may feel illegal but aren’t. If you haven’t, it may be worth your time to check out some of the answers people have wholeheartedly shared for this question.

For example, have you ever felt guilty asking your parents for some more money after spending your monthly pocket money within a week? Or maybe not answered a call because that scene from a show you were watching was just too good to pause? Or may be unintentionally read someone else’s message when it flashed on their phone?

Well, such answers have been shared by tweeple for this question.

“What feels illegal but isn’t?” is the text that people post while sharing an answer that they can relate to. This has been around for a while but some of these answers may seem too relatable or funny not to see.



We’ve complied some of best tweets on this topic. Take a look:

Ooh… money matters always seem uncomfortable

But the adrenaline rush?!

What if the boss finds out? Am I cheating? Just some of the questions that pop in the mind

And it’s only worse when a salesperson politely thanks you on your way out

“Mummy ko nahi hain pata… so mummy se na kehna” the song that plays in your head

When you end up eating the last bowl of kheer and of course someone asks for it the next morning

Well, these are some of the answers shared by people on Twitter. How would you answer this question?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amritsar second cleanest city in Punjab after Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Non-payment of vadapav bills costs man his life; five held in Pune
Aug 20, 2020 19:34 IST
Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swachh Survekshan 2020
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Progress in talks but key issues remain at border, says China
Aug 20, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.