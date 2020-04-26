Sections
‘What is azaan,’ ask Karanvir Bohra’s kids. His reply has won people over

Karanvir Bohra has also shared a video and it has now tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows little kid of Karanvir Bohra with folded hands. (Twitter/@KVBohra)

A recent tweet by actor Karanvir Bohra is winning people over and for all the right reasons. The tweet details his reply to his kids asking about azaan.

Bohra shared his kids heard azaan for the first time and asked about it. He explained to them what it is called and that the prayer is done five times a day. Then he asked the little ones to wish everyone on Ramzan. He also shared a video and it has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. There’s a chance that the video will make you go ‘aww’ too.

Since being shared the video has gathered over 11,000 views and close to 2,800 like – and the numbers are only increasing. While many took the opportunity to tweet Ramzan Mubarak to Bohra and his family, others appreciated his answer. A few also wrote that the kids are absolutely adorable.

“So sweet,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cute kids,” expressed another. “So precious this is, Ramadan Mubarak everyone” tweeted a third. “So sweet of them K.V, you are raising them beautifully,” commented a fourth.



“That’s really cute..Ramzan Mubarak to you too and your little angels. May this holy month brings lots of happiness, wealth and good fortune in your lives,” wished a fifth one. “God bless you and your family. Such class of human being you are...may your tribe increase,” prayed a sixth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video? Aren’t the little ones undeniably charming?

