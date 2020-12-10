Sections
‘What is Binod’: Know about viral trend that made it to Google’s ‘Year in search’ list

It all started when a YouTube user wrote “Binod” while commenting on a video.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user using hashtag #Binod. (Twitter/@RahulSoni7735)

Google recently unveiled their list of top searches for different countries, including India. The list besides revealing the overall top searches also presented what people Googled under different categories like “how to,” “what is,” or “personalities. There’s a chance that some of you may know that Indian Premier League left behind coronavirus to get the spot of the overall top searches in India. And, unsurprisingly the search term that made it to the top of “What is” list is “What is coronavirus.” Guess what is the second one most Indians Googled? It’s “What is Binod.”

Let that sink in!

If you are someone who always follows the online trends, then you may be well aware of this viral trend which took over Twitter a few months ago. In case you don’t know or can’t quite recall, allow us to explain.

Back in August, people suddenly started sharing memes using the hashtag #Binod – so much so that it also started trending on Twitter. What is even more bizarre is how this trend started.



A YouTube user named Binod Tharu wrote “Binod” in the comments section of a video shared on a YouTube channel called Slayy Point. The content creators of the channel mentioned the same when they made a video on the weird comments they often receive on their clips.

Soon the creative minds on Twitter grabbed the opportunity to share all kinds of hilarious memes using the word “Binod.”

Here are some of the memes that people shared when the hashtag was trending:

The channel also shared a funny video titled “Who Is BINOD? How We Created a VIRAL Meme” in August after the trend went crazy viral.

What are your thoughts on “Binod” making it to the list?

