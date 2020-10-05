Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / What is common between Camilla from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Phoebe from Friends? Netflix India has the answer

What is common between Camilla from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Phoebe from Friends? Netflix India has the answer

This video was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:30 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post was shared on October 4. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Have you grown up watching the famous American sitcom Friends? Maybe you’ve also seen the beloved romantic Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho starring Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, along with many other famous names? Now, Netflix India is drawing a rather funny connection between these two seemingly unrelated pieces of content. Their observation, which has been shared in the form of a video on Instagram, may make you giggle.

This clip was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on October 4. “Has anyone used this line? Does it work? Asking for a friend,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The post has been shared with three hashtags, #KalHoNaaHo, #Friends and #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

The recording shows a scene from Friends starring Phoebe and one from Kal Ho Naa Ho featuring Camilla who was Saif’s character’s love interest briefly in the film. Check out the post which has garnered over 58,700 likes and nearly 400 comments to see the connection between these two characters:



Who do you think said it better? Here are some suggestions from Instagram users. One person said, “Phoebe”.



Another individual wrote, “Camilla”. “Wow, you guys did a lot of work to get that similarity!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Fictional characters try out ‘filters’ in Netflix India’s Instagram post. Pics are hilarious

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan
Oct 05, 2020 22:10 IST
Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator
Oct 05, 2020 22:09 IST
Court to check attendance of youth who gave fake certificate to join PEC
Oct 05, 2020 22:13 IST
AIIMS Sushant report ‘slap’ on those ‘defaming’ Maharashtra: Minister
Oct 05, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.