What is the connection between Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and paratha? Zomato answers

Zomato’s post gave people an opportunity to come up with all sorts of hilarious comments.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zomato shared this image of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Twitter/Zomato)

“How can there be a relationship between a scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and a paratha?” you may be wondering reading that headline. A few of you may have also gone down memory lane to recollect if there was any scene involving paratha in the movie. We won’t blame you if you come back scratching your head in confusion because the connection Zomato has managed to establish, that too in the form of a meme, is on a whole new level.

Remember the iconic palat scene from the film? Yes, the one in which Simran (Kajol) walks away at the station and Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) decided in his head that if she loves him, she will turn around and look at him. He even goes on whispering ‘palat’ until Simran turns.

Zomato has connected that scene with the paratha making process. How, you ask? See for yourself:



People had a field day commenting on this post. While some shared GIFs, others showcased their creative sides by giving a paratha-related makeover to the lyrics of the famous songs of the film.



“Desi ghee laga ke rakhna, raita saja ke rakhna” wrote a Twitter user referring to the famous song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Stating the obvious, another Twitter user wrote “palat.”

As for this user of the micro-blogging site, they shared how they feel when they manage to make a paratha:

“’A-loo’ve story like none other,” joked another.

An individual took this opportunity to share a meme from Paatal Lok to express their reactions:

There was also one Twitter user who failed to understand the joke at all and wrote, “I didn’t get this. Guess I’m not such a movie buff after all.”

What do you think of Zomato’s post?

Also Read | Zomato takes woman’s ‘human contact’ idea, adds this creative advice on app

